New corporate accelerator programme launches in Egypt

Raya Customer Experience (RCX), a subsidiary of Raya Holding, has launched its corporate accelerator programme in Cairo, which aims to invest in and work with early-stage startups that offer tech-enabled solutions to address challenges facing the customer care field across all sectors.

The Raya FutureTECHm programme, which will run in partnership with venture builder and accelerator Openner, will see 10 startups receive funding of up to EGP1 million (US$64,000) as well as access to mentorship and network connections.

Raya FutureTECH will power early-stage tech startups that have a minimum viable product or a solution that addresses a problem in the customer experience field across all industries. The accelerator’s mission relies on Raya CX’s strategic vision to drive innovation and digital transformation of its services and solutions to keep up with the evolving customer expectations in digital-oriented industries via implementing CX best practices.

Applications for the programme are open here until July 31.