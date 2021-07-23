Bicycle-based delivery service Errand360 launches in Nigeria

Bicycle community delivery platform Errand360 has launched in Nigeria, built to serve users with demand for quick and short errands within their communities and on-demand delivery services.

Errand360 bicycles serve users with a variety of delivery services, with the first phase of rollout beginning in Lagos and users able to access its services via mobile app.

“We spotted a need for fast and affordable deliveries, and a need for short errands for people within a community, and this is what inspired our model,” said founder Adele Adetola.

“We decided to create a community delivery system with bicycles as it will not need fuel and it can be cheaper.”

The self-funded Errand360 has purchased 100 branded bicycles, backpacks and helmets, and deployed its apps, and is now working on building its user base.

“It’s been promising as we have had a lot of businesses willing to partner and users asking for our rollout plans. It gives us a sense of impact. Looking at the logistics industry, we are the first to scale bicycle delivery in Nigeria and we hope to expand more,” Adetola said.

“Knowing how diverse and peculiar the market is, we want to operate in phases and cover several communities in Lagos before we move to other states and other parts of Africa.”

Errand360 hopes to expand to become the largest logistics firm with a zero carbon footprint in Africa. It plans to deploy another set of 250 bikes before the end of third quarter of 2021, and moving forward will gradually introduce electric bikes into its fleet.

“Our major goal is to deploy as much as 1,500 bikes and electric bikes in Lagos and other major cities in Nigeria in 24 months,” said Adetola.

Errand360 makes money from delivery fees and commission.