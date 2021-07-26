African hubs network AfriLabs adds 24 new members

Pan-African innovation hub network AfriLabs has added an additional 24 new members to expand its total membership to 292 across 49 countries.

Founded in 2011, AfriLabs is a network of technology innovation hubs on the continent, with a mission to support the growth of these hubs and their communities to raise high potential entrepreneurs that will stimulate economic growth and social development in Africa.

The new additions to its network means AfriLabs has extended its reach to seven new cities.

“As we get closer to our goal of building a thriving innovation economy in Africa, it gives us great pleasure that we have been able to gain entrance into seven cities and grow the community to 292 hubs and we are super excited for the endless opportunities these new additions will bring,” said Kenechukwu Chukwu, member services manager at AfriLabs.

New members from West Africa are Black Innovations Africa – Jos, Nigeria; Mentors Innovation Hub – Yola, Nigeria; Grazac – Abeokuta, Nigeria; Opolo Global Innovation – Lagos, Nigeria; Edufun Technik STEM Hub – Onitsha, Nigeria; Data Science, Nigeria; Ado Business Incubation Centre (ABIC Hub) – Onitsha, Nigeria; iValley Ghana – Damongo, Ghana; Ghana Innovation Hub – Accra, Ghana; Tamale International Hub – Tamale, Ghana; Start-Up SME Centres – Kumasi, Ghana; North East Innovation Hub – Walewale, Ghana; Eastern Tech Hub – Koforidua, Ghana; Expert’labs Mali – Bamako, Mali; Fondation Jeunesse Numérique – Grand-Bassam, Ivory Coast; Le Boukarou – Douala, Cameroon; and Mahna – Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

Konetahub (Juba, South Sudan) and Collective Lab (Tunis, Tunisia) join from Northern Africa, REDHub (Durban, South Africa) from Southern Africa, while East African additions are Techbuzz Hub – Kampala, Uganda; Future Females Invest – Beau Plan, Mauritius; Kiota Hub – Iringa, Tanzania; and AMCET Innovation Hub – Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.