Nigeria’s Maliyo Games partners Google to launch African game developer bootcamp

East Africa, Hubs, West Africa

Nigerian mobile game developer Maliyo Games has partnered Google to launch the #GameUp Bootcamp game developer training programme in Ghana, Kenya, and Nigeria. 

Maliyo is a Lagos-based game development studio with more than 40 mobile games in its portfolio. Its #GameUp Bootcamp, launched in partnership with Google, is designed for individuals with basic programming knowledge or a computer science background. 

Selected participants will learn how to refine, package and develop casual Android games using a modern self-paced and project-based learning system with instructors who will periodically assess and evaluate students’ performances. 

The programme will support participants with valuable peer-support from the African gaming community. The #GameUp Bootcamp will also offer a generous data allowance to enable students access course materials and download relevant software.

#GameUp will run virtually from August to December 2021, and is open to students who reside in Nigeria, Ghana or Kenya. Applications are open here until August 2.

