11 African startups among winners of Seedstars’ Migration Entrepreneurship Prize

Eleven African startups are among the 20 winners of the Migration Entrepreneurship Prize, gaining access to the Seedstars Investment Readiness Programme and a network of partners, mentors and investors.

Swiss company Seedstars, which works to impact people’s lives in emerging markets through technology and entrepreneurship, partnered the Peace and Human Rights Division of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) to run the Migration Entrepreneurship Prize 2021.

Designed for socially-driven startups with a mission to enhance the inclusion of migrants in the Middle East and Africa, the Migration Entrepreneurship Prize aimed to identify and support socially-driven businesses on a mission to enhance socio-economic inclusion of migrants.

The winners received access to the Seedstars Investment Readiness Programme and have also been given access to the Seedstars network of partners, mentors, and investors. Among them are 11 Africa-based startups.

Five of those are from Tunisia, namely ReBootKamp, a software engineering training institution whose mission is to provide training that responds to market demands; HackUp, which helps recruiters hire the best developers; Sghartoon, which helps detect children’s health and mental performance using games and links them to therapists if needed; Fabskill, an AI-powered remote recruiting platform; and iCompass, which helps public and private institutions with their digital strategic plans, communication and marketing.

Another three are from Nigeria, in the shape of Glade, a fintech startup building a modern business banking service; Toju, which provides a complete record management tool and financial service toolbox for thrift collectors, cooperatives and local saving clubs; and Get It Done Now, a marketplace that allows the users to get home services, food, finance solutions, insurances, and digital consumer goods all in one app.

BotsZA, which helps companies integrate artificial intelligence, automation, and chatbots into their business processes, and Abela, a mobile payments company, represent South Africa, while Egypt’s EYouth, which offers educational solutions for underprepared youth in the MENA region, complete the African representatives.

Lock&Stock and eFlow (United Arab Emirates), Datacultr (Singapore), Taqadam (Iraq), Fatora and CraveHome (Turkey), Salasil (Jordan), CWallet (Qatar), and Confirmu (Israel) complete the list of winners.