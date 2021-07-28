Egyptian household shopping service GoodsMart raises $3.6m for further expansion

Cairo-based online household shopping service GoodsMart has raised US$3.6 million in funding to accelerate market expansion.

Founded in 2014, GoodsMart allows customers to browse thousands of premium grocery and home products from a variety of shops and suppliers, place orders, and have goods delivered to their door.

The startup, which last raised funding from Algebra Ventures in 2019, has been working to enhance its premium household shopping experience over the last two years, with over 100 suppliers added and a marketplace section launched, as well as additional features such as the option of recurring orders and the ability to add multiple user accounts per household.

GoodsMart has now raised US$3.6 million funding in a round led by Sawari Ventures, which it will use to further accelerate its expansion and expand its team. It currently covers West Cairo and will be expanding in a couple of months to East Cairo, having successfully closed various deals with different suppliers and real estate developers.

“We started in 2014 with a vision to re-invent grocery shopping. Our biggest success is the emotional bond we managed to create with our clients – listening to them was and will always be the secret recipe,” said Amr Fawzi, chief executive officer (CEO) and founder of GoodsMart, said.