Nigerian e-health startup Field Intelligence expands into 11 new cities across East and West Africa

Nigerian e-health startup Field Intelligence, which is digitising the supply chain and transforming access to essential, life-saving medicine, has announced its expansion into 11 new cities across Nigeria and Kenya as it crosses the 1.4 million threshold of serviced patients.

Founded in 2015, Field Intelligence is the leading pharmaceutical supply chain provider within Nigeria and Kenya, that aims to reshape the pharma value chain by turning the supply chain underlying it into a strategic tool for access and growth.

The startup works collaboratively with African governments by delivering and scaling healthcare programmes, whilst catering for Africa’s small private pharmacies, by providing data led technology that aids inventory management and access to products.

After a year of rapid growth in sales and membership subscriptions to its Shelf Life platform, selling over 586,950 products in 63 different product categories, Field Intelligence has now expanded operations to Rivers, Edo, Kaduna, Kano, Enugu, Delta and Kwara States in Nigeria, and Eldoret, Mombasa, Kisumu and Naivasha in Kenya.

The startup, which raised a US$3.6 million Series A funding round in March 2020, allows independent and franchise pharmacies in the cities it serves to access 1,000 unique products, inventory planning, subscription delivery and Pay-As-You-Sell on the Shelf Life platform. The expansion will build on Field Intelligence’s existing 700-strong pharmacy membership, which has served over 1.4 million patients to accelerate quality frontline healthcare across Africa.

In 2022 Field Intelligence aims to surpass 2,000 pharmacies and drugstores using Shelf Life and by 2025 the company is targeting having 12,000 pharmacies in its network, making it the largest globally.

“Shelf Life’s rapid uptake across such a range of African markets is a testament to its potential as a solution for pharmacies across the continent. Rural and urban, East and West, we have found Shelf Life helping pharmacies overcome a shared set of challenges and seize new opportunities for growth by improving access for their patients,” said Michael Moreland, chief executive officer (CEO) of Field Intelligence.

“The ability of our technology to digitise, automate, and optimise planning, assortment, and fulfillment, led by an incredible team, is quickly making Shelf Life one of the largest retail pharmacy supply chains in Africa.”