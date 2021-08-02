Applications open for $50k V8 Growth Labs accelerator

Applications have opened for the second edition of the V8 Growth Labs accelerator programme, which offers African founders access to mentorship, business development and up to US$50,000 in capital.

The three-month V8 Growth Labs Accelerator, sponsored by V8 Capital Partners, targets African founders solving significant African problems in areas such as financial services, healthcare, education, transportation, agriculture, artificial intelligence, robotics and clean energy.

It seeks to equip founders with the capital and know-how to scale their businesses. The first cohort saw, two companies – truQ and Agriple – secure investment, and applications have now opened for the second edition.

Interested parties can apply here.