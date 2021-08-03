Angolan startup develops AI-based fact-checking tool

Angolan startup Simpluz Tecnologias has launched Nuxo, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based solution that uses a machine learning algorithm to allow users to quickly and accurately identify fake news.

The Luanda-based Simpluz Tecnologias has a track record of fighting fake news, having launched news aggregator Manifexto in 2017. But with the proliferation of fake news increasing, and fact-checking being a time-consuming activity, it decided to move from its “traditional” approach of fact-checking news to an automated one.

This has resulted in the launch of Nuxo, a simple tool to combat the dissemination of fake news. The platform can analyse news in virtually any language, and can be used by anyone in the world. Available on Facebook, and for free using the zero-rated Facebook Zero initiative,

A link to a news article is the only thing Nuxo needs. Users send a link, which Nuxo then identifies whether or not is fake news. The platform was initially trained with a database of over 10,000 news articles, all of which pre-identified as true or false.

“After analysing all of them, the algorithm identified a pattern, something that humans cannot do. With this, an analysis base is created, and from then on, each news article that is processed and analysed has its result incorporated into the algorithm, thus allowing the machine to learn. This means that the more news being analysed by Nuxo, the more efficient, accurate and necessary it becomes,” said Zedilson de Almeida, general manager of Simpluz Tecnologias.

“Because of the work we do with Manifexto, in the fight against fake news, we receive several requests to identify and inform on the veracity of specific news articles. The fact-checking process is very time-consuming and demands people to research and investigate each of the requests. Because of this and knowing that many entities go through the same difficulties, we decided to use technology to facilitate the process, and empower the population in the process.”