Egyptian gaming marketplace Gamesbandy secures $40k grant funding

Egyptian gaming marketplace GamesBandy has received a US$40,000 grant from Taqadam, a MENA startup accelerator, to help it expand its platform and widen its horizons.

Founded in 2020, Gamesbandy is the first platform in the region to provide users with a safe and simple way to buy and sell gaming accounts and related accessories. Gamers can sell their old high-level accounts to those who prefer to pay rather than start at the beginning.

The startup has more than 1,500 users from 24 countries, and in June raised a round of seed funding from Flat6Labs and Tamkeen to help propel growth. It has now banked US$40,000 in grant capital from Taqadam, which it will use to expand its platform to support more games, expand geographically, and grow its user base.

Taqadam will also spend six months guiding and developing the company through mentorship, and training.

“We are excited and grateful for the funding and grants from Taqadam,” said Abdulrahman Aboshamah, founder of GamesBandy. “Early innovation is vital and we hope to have a great impact on the gaming community.”