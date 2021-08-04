SA agri-tech startup Khula! announces $1.4m 2020 seed round as it launches new app

South African agri-tech startup Khula! has used the launch of its new app to announce it secured a ZAR20 million (US$1.4 million) seed funding round last year.

Khula!, which has been in an intensive pilot stage over the last 3 years, has built an ecosystem of three platforms aimed at making the agricultural value chain more efficient:

The Khula! Fresh Produce Marketplace, which is in the final stages of pilot, allows farmers to sell produce directly to formal market bulk buyers, while the Khula! Funder Dashboard connects institutional investors with farmers who meet their funding mandates. The just-released Khula! Inputs App, meanwhile, allows farmers to access approved agricultural inputs and services from leading suppliers.

Self-funded by founders Karidas Tshintsholo, Matthew Piper and Jackson Dyora for most of its pilot, Khula! has now announced it closed a seed round worth ZAR20 Million (US$1.4 million) in June of last year. The round was led by AECI, and also featured E-Squared Investments. The startup said the public announcement was purposely delayed so it could be timed with the release of the Khula! Inputs App.

“AECI is exactly the kind of investor we were looking for at this early stage. We did not want an investor at the table who was only going to ask us how we’d performed in a specific quarter, we wanted a long term partner that would execute with us. A partner with a great reputation in the industry and with an incredible distribution network, a partner whose long term success was tied to a business model like ours. And AECI fits that description perfectly for us,” said Tshintsholo.