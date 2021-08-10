Applications open for this year’s edition of Pitch AgriHack

Applications are now open for this year’s edition of the Pitch AgriHack competition, which provides cash grants to innovators increasing use of technology and creating jobs across Africa’s agricultural sector.

Run by AGRF and Heifer International, Pitch AgriHack is focused on accelerating entrepreneurial growth and job creation in the agriculture sector by leveraging advanced technologies and youth participation in Africa’s food security agenda.

The seventh edition of the competition will support companies that are driving innovation in agriculture across three categories- early-stage, mature/growth-stage, and women-led, with prizes totalling US$45,000. A fourth invite-only category known as the AYuTe Africa Challenge, sponsored by Heifer International, will award up to US$1.5 million in grants to scalable ventures that are already generating measurable impact for Africa’s smallholder farmers.

Applications are open here until August 16.