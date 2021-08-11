Egyptian, Nigerian founders accepted into global Endeavor network

Founders of tech startups based in Egypt and Nigeria have been accepted into the global Endeavor network, gaining access to various support services to help their companies scale.

The Endeavor initiative works to catalyse long-term economic growth by selecting, mentoring, and accelerating the best high-impact entrepreneurs worldwide, and has accepted a host of African entrepreneurs into its network in recent years.

Since Disrupt Africa reported on the selection of founders from three startups based in Egypt and Kenya back in April, a total of 10 African founders have been added to the Endeavor network, which now supports 2,197 entrepreneurs leading 1,369 companies in nearly 40 markets around the world.

The 15th Virtual International Selection Panel (vISP), held May 17-19, saw the selection of Mohamed Abdulaziz and Ahmed Sheikha, founders of Egyptian startup Brimore, which uses direct social selling as an alternative trading channel. Also welcomed into the network were Kachi Izukanne, Ruke Awaritefe, and Michael Upkong, founders of Nigerian startup TradeDepot, a B2B e-commerce platform that enables retailers to order inventory through multiple channels.

Nigerian startups continued to be welcomed by Endeavor, with the 16th vISP, held June 20-23, seeing the selection of Tosin Eniolorunda and Felix Ike, founders of TeamApt, which is reinventing banking and financial services to serve the next billion Africans.

The 17th vISP, held July 12-14, witnessed the selection of Dimeji Sofowora, Tito Ovia and Goke Olubusi, founders of Helium Health, a healthcare technology company focused on digitising and promoting data-driven healthcare in Nigeria.