Fundraising African startups invited to apply for deal summit

Applications have opened for the third IIF Annual Deal Summit and the preparatory Investment Readiness Accelerator, which will provide the business development support required to scale impact enterprises and inclusive business companies and link them with interested investors.

The Impact Investors’ Foundation (IIF), in collaboration with Impact Amplifier, will hold the IIF Annual Deal Summit on November 30, and is seeking investment-ready enterprises to apply.

The bespoke investment-readiness arm of the programme will be facilitated by Impact Amplifier and will focus on filling investment-readiness gaps and specific needs of enterprises to get them both impact and investment ready before the event.

The objectives of the initiative are to prepare social entrepreneurs to become investment-ready to access funding from various investor partners; expose participants to impact investors and match them during the deal summit; and accelerate quality deal flows within the impact investing community and to support quality investment pipelines for impact investors.

Successful applicants must have been in operations for over two years, be commercially viable, have clear impact focus or orientation, not have raised more than US$5 million externally, be seeking a ticket size of between US$200,000 and US$5 million, and commit senior company executives, preferably the CEO, to take a substantial role in training and matching activities.

Applications are open here until August 15. Selections will be announced on September 6, and the Deal Summit takes place on November 30.