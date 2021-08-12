Ghanaian startup Plendify launches B2B e-commerce marketplace

Ghanaian startup Plendify has launched a B2B e-commerce marketplace that connects small and large African wholesalers, manufacturers, exporters and importers with customers.

The Plendify B2B marketplace allows buyers around the world and African diaspora to purchase products in bulk or retail quantities conveniently and securely from local suppliers, wholesalers, and manufacturers in Ghana.

The startup provides a business directory of leading suppliers in Africa and enables buyers to receive quotes directly on the platform. Suppliers can also buy and sell from each other in bulk.

Co-founder Michael Manirakiza said Plendify has so far signed up over 1,000 suppliers, including national Ghanaian brands such as Vitamilk, Bel Aqua and Tika Mall.

“This has given local buyers a wide variety of choice of high quality products in major categories such as food and beverage, homeware and appliances, and building and construction,” he said.

“This relatively new platform enables those in the diaspora now to enjoy access to these previously hard to reach suppliers. Buyers can now pay with their international cards and track their local deliveries directly in the app or website from anywhere in the world.”

The startup plans to connect other African countries very soon to help more buyers from around the world to start doing business with brands across the continent.