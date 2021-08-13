Applications open for Plug and Play Morocco accelerator

Applications have opened for the Plug and Play Morocco accelerator, which helps startups across Africa gain access to Plug and Play’s network of corporations and venture capitalists, giving them support to expand and grow their businesses outside the region.

Formed in 2006, Plug and Play runs accelerator programmes and corporate innovation services, and has an in-house venture capital business that makes active investments.

Its equity-free programme in Morocco is aimed at innovative and forward-thinking startups in focus areas that include shared economy, mobility and IoT, AI and big data, smart buildings, logistics, e-health, ed tech, and energy.

Applications close on August 15, with the programme kicking off on September 20 and a demo day taking place on December 10.