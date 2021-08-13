SA workforce and asset management startup Acumen Software raises funding

South African workforce and asset management startup Acumen Software has raised an undisclosed round of funding to scale its My Smart City platform.

Acumen Software is the company behind My Smart City, a platform for city residents to report service delivery issues, track reported matters, and mobilise fellow community members.

Johannesburg and Cape Town are the first two cities with access to Phase One of the free mobile and desktop-based platform, which allows citizens to report potholes, monitor power or water outages, communicate with local municipal officials, raise a petition, and much more.

“My Smart City is giving South Africans a voice to see the resolution of service delivery issues and to allow them to view issues and log incidents, prioritise them and connect the right service providers to resolve them. We believe that the platform has the potential to Uber-ise service delivery by putting the power in the hands of the residents who use the platform. In time, the platform will also create jobs for thousands of citizens and private contractors,” said Joao Zoio, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of Acumen Software.

Acumen Software has now raised a funding round from Imvelo, which identifies and funds promising South African small and medium enterprises (SMMEs) in the broad spectrum of financial technology, and Sappi’s Andzani Ventures.

Anton Baumann, executive director of Imvelo, said his firm’s investment was backing disruptive technology, created by a passionate and highly experienced team.

“There is a real need for this kind of technology to improve South Africans lives’ for the better by cutting-edge innovation,” he said.