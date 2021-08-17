Disrupt Africa partners ITIDA to release Egyptian startup ecosystem report

Startup-focused news and research company Disrupt Africa will next month launch its first geographically-focused research publication after partnering with Egypt’s Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA).

Since launching its research arm in 2016, Disrupt Africa has built up a significant portfolio of publications, most notably the African Tech Startups Funding Report and Finnovating for Africa, previously available for sale but now made available free for all via open-sourcing initiatives with various partners across the continent’s tech ecosystem.

Now, Disrupt Africa is preparing to release the “Egyptian Startup Ecosystem Report 2021”, its first country-focused publication. To do so, it has teamed up with ITIDA, which aims to develop the local Egyptian IT industry via custom-tailored programmes, policy advice and implementation, and trade promotion in regional and global markets.

Due for release in September, the report will be a deep-dive into the Egyptian startup scene, utilising Disrupt Africa’s datasets, expertise and networks to document what startups are doing what in Egypt, who is making investments, who is providing ecosystem support, and how startups from the country are expanding into the rest of Africa.

“Egypt is booming from a tech startup perspective, and this publication will tell that story,” said Tom Jackson, co-founder of Disrupt Africa. “We are delighted to announce our first geographically-focused research publication will be centred around one of the fastest-growing African tech startup ecosystems.”

As with this year’s African Tech Startups Funding Report 2021, which has been downloaded almost 4,000 times, and Finnovating for Africa 2021, released in June and already downloaded 1,500 times, the Egyptian Startup Ecosystem Report will be available to all for free, making the data and analysis contained in its pages accessible to those for whom the information is most valuable – entrepreneurs.

The publication, which will be in 15th in total released by Disrupt Research, will be approximately 80 pages in length and provide a detailed overview of the Egyptian startup ecosystem and its development over the last 5-10 years. It will involve analysis as to what areas startups are active in, a detailed look at funding and M&A trends, and detail the range of startup support services available to Egyptian entrepreneurs, including hubs, incubators, accelerators, and government, corporate and university initiatives.

Another section will look at the growing trend of Egyptian tech startups expanding into the wider African region, and consider key success stories in this regard.

About Disrupt Africa

Disrupt Africa is the one-stop-shop for all news, information and commentary pertaining to the continent’s tech startup – and investment – ecosystem. With journalists roaming the continent to find, meet, and interview the most innovative and disruptive tech startups, Disrupt Africa is a true showcase of Africa’s most promising businesses and business ideas. Its research arm releases in-depth reports on various aspects of the African tech startup ecosystem. Details here.

About ITIDA

The IT Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) is the executive arm of the Egyptian Ministry of Communication & Information Technology. Since its establishment in 2004, ITIDA’s core ideology has been spearheading the development of Egypt’s IT industry to increase its global competitiveness and make it a key contributor to the country’s economic growth.

Understanding the significant role of innovation and tech-driven entrepreneurship as key drivers for economic growth, ITIDA collaborates with distinguished public and private stakeholders including universities, multinationals, accelerators, incubators, investors to nurture and support the development of rising tech and tech-enabled startups.