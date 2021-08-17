Nigerian e-sports startup Gamr raises round of seed investment

Nigerian competitive e-sports startup Gamr has secured seed investment to scale its operations further and deliver new opportunities to Africa’s estimated 750 million gamers.

Gamr is an online subscription platform that allows gamers to interact with each other and enables tournament organisers to host events. It also organises its own e-sports tournaments, including Techplus e-sports, which hosts over 4,000 gamers annually.

The startup has over 60,000 community members across Africa, and has now raised an undisclosed seed round to expand further. Participants include empawa Africa, Adrenaline gaming and other angel investors.

“Africa is the final frontier for esports and Gamr is realising this opportunity. African gamers have embraced us. We’ve built our community to over 60,000 and have hosted tournaments featuring thousands of gamers from across Africa. We’ve also built strategic partnerships with stakeholders across the globe,” said chief operating officer (COO) Sholakunmi Adenipebi.

“We’re excited to have the support of our new investors and will push to continue scaling across the continent and provide new opportunities for gamers, tournament organisers and brands.”

Ayomide Adeware, head of products and label services at empawa Africa, said Gamr’s track record and vision for e-sports in Africa was “intriguing”.

“We are proud to be supporting its growth. As we have seen in music, Africa offers a huge and engaged fanbase and we’re excited about the potential for esports in Africa,” Adeware said.