Egyptian student transportation platform Schoolz raises 6-figure pre-seed round

Egyptian student transportation platform Schoolz has raised a six-figure US dollar pre-seed funding round to expand into the business sphere as well as provide SaaS solutions to companies in Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Founded in 2020 by Hosni Ahmed, Abdel Monsef Ismail and Ayman Hamza, Schoolz has launched a mobile application that helps provide a safe and comfortable transportation service for children.

The startup utilises modern technologies, qualified drivers, supervisors in every vehicle, live cameras and notifications to streamline the student transportation process, and is now planning a move into the business sphere after raising a six-figure US dollar pre-seed funding round from investors from Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

The investment will fund the launch of “Schoolz for Business” after a previous trial period, as well as the launch of “Schoolz Cloud Services” in Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

“We know that there is a great opportunity for the students and children transportation services market, inside and outside Egypt. We started it experimentally at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic to test the minimum market acceptance of our services, and the results were impressive,” Ahmed said.

“In the first week of the launch, we transported the first group of students to their schools, then we transported children to the club during the weekend. Quickly, schools, sports academies, and clubs communicated to us to use our services. We immediately provided technology, tools, and transportation technology for them, whether using our fleet or by using the Schoolz system to manage the transportation process smoothly and completely.”