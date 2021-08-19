4 Southern African legal-tech startups proceed to HiiL Justice Accelerator

The Hague Institute for Innovation of Law (HiiL) has announced the four Southern African startups that will go on to the HiiL Justice Accelerator.

HiiL is a social enterprise devoted to user-friendly justice, which aims to increase access to justice that is easy to access, easy to understand, and effective by stimulating innovation and scaling what works best.

Its annual Southern African Innovating Justice Challenge saw more than 200 applications received from startups with high impact justice innovations, and HiiL selected the top seven to pitch at the regional final last month.

Four winners were selected at that event, namely LegalFundi, which simplifies legal and regulatory processes to ensure compliance and unlock opportunities; Legal Ascend, an application that enables the recently bereaved to manage estate executorship; Moloa365, an online free legal advice service; and Kleva Contracts, an online contract creation platform.

These four startups will now become part of a global cohort of 18 organisations who will receive EUR10,000 (US$12,000) funding and business development support.

“After weeks of selection we’ve got a fantastic cohort of justice innovators who are tackling some of the country’s toughest justice problems. All four demonstrated that they have a strong, highly scalable solution, and we look forward to working with them over the next few months to help them achieve and exceed their goals,” said Adam Oxford, head of the HiiL Innovation Hub Southern Africa.