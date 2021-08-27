Egypt’s EYouth targets international growth after impacting 750k young learners

Egyptian ed-tech startup EYouth, which provides online interactive educational programmes for individuals aged between 18 and 35, is targeting international growth after seeing more than 750,000 people complete its courses so far.

Founded in 2016 and taken online in 2018, EYouth designs and builds its own online training courses aimed at helping young people develop their careers and ensure they have the required skills for the labour market.

It offers more than 45 different courses, in subjects such as marketing management, human resources management, sales and social media, online or via mobile app, with courses chosen and designed based on market research. Co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Mustafa Abd Ellatif told Disrupt Africa the goal was to make relevant education accessible to all.

“The gap between the skills needed in the labour market and the official education in Africa and MENA countries is large. We compete with big names but we offer our programmes in very interactive methods, in full learning experiences with accreditation from international certificates,” he said.

People like the concept. EYouth has served more than 750,000 users with 120 international partners so far, and having raised a combined US$300,000 in funding across rounds in 2016 and 2020 is now targeting a pre-Series A raise to help it scale.

“We are planning to raise US$2 million,” said Ellatif. “We will use this money to develop our platforms, hire new team members in our new offices in other countries, and for marketing activities in the new countries.”

EYouth, which makes a profit of up to 25 per cent on the fees paid by participants, is already active in Saudi Arabia, and has plans to expand into Sudan, Kenya, Ghana and Tunisia very soon.