Ride-hailing startup Kai Senegal raises seed funding round

Founded in 2018, Kai Senegal is a technology-driven ride-hailing platform that connects customers to drivers via its app, as well as listing various commercial motor vehicles for sale.

The startup has now raised a round of seed funding from Mobility 54, the corporate venture capital arm of Toyota Tsusho Corporation, and VC firm CFAO Group, in order to help it scale.

Mobility 54 is a regular investor in African mobility startups, having also backed the Ivory Coast-based Moja Ride and Kenya’s Data Integrated within the last year.