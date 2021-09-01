Kenya’s MotiSure launches API-powered insurtech platform

Kenyan startup MotiSure has launched an API-powered insurtech platform that provides personal accident cover for commuters and riders through embedding insurance in tickets and other points of sale within mobility.

MotiSure was co-founded this year by Joel Macharia, Jane Njau and Thuita Wachira after they sampled over 400 bike riders about why they did not sign up to existing insurance solutions.

“Their issues primarily were affordability, on-demand, flexibility of cover, benefits offered, and ease of access of insurance. Above all they cared more about themselves than the asset, especially in the event of an accident. As a result we have come up with a cover that is resonating with most of them,” Macharia, somewhat of a veteran in Kenya’s fintech space, told Disrupt Africa.

“Traditional personal accident insurance is expensive, rigid and out of reach for over 600 million people who commute every day and risk getting into an accident in Africa.”

MotiSure tackles this by applying innovative Internet of Things (IoT) and telematics tech to the moto-taxi industry, and having tested the product in the market with over 4,600 pilot users is now seeking to roll it out with its first big client.

“We have had zero claims with the pilot users of our platform and we have seen a lot of mobility service providers in Kenya and other various market reaching out for partnership to roll out our cover through them,” Macharia said.

“From the confirmed ones we are looking at over two million trips and over 45,000 riders covered within the next six months to one year.”

Based on this positive response, MotiSure is seeking funding, and plans to expand into “at least” three other markets within the next 12 months.

“Some of the clients we are signing up are already in at least four countries in Africa, we will be rolling the product out in phases through them and other partners that are interested in this type of micro insurance product,” Macharia said.

“We get to keep a percentage of the premiums paid by our clients – almost half. We use this to enable us to give some of our partners a free asset tracking and telematics platform for their internal use.”