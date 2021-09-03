Egyptian beauty startup Glamera launches B2B product

Egyptian beauty service booking platform Glamera has launched a new B2B product that helps customers with beauty salon management.

Launched in September 2019, Glamera allows users to book appointments with hundreds of contracted providers covering all beauty sections, including salons, clinics, spa, gym, and dental.

The startup has tens of thousands of users and hundreds of providers in Egypt, and is also active in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A year ago, it raised a six-figure US dollar seed round to further expand across the Middle East and North Africa region.

For now, though, it is adding to its product offering with the launch of Glamera Business, a new B2B SaaS system for managing beauty salons, gym and spa.

“After noticing the market needs in the MENA region and through two years of market researching, Glamera came out with its complementary SaaS system to manage all operational process inside beauty salons and other providers, so the whole process from booking the service till finishing it and the issuance of the invoice, will be managed by Glamera and Glamera Business,” the startup said.

Glamera Business handles booking, finance, clients data, marketing, human resources, invoice issuance and warehousing with more than 100 monthly and yearly performance reports. Within two months of launching, it has already successfully run about 50,000 transactions.