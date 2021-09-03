Egyptian e-commerce startup FwRun acquired by Saudi logistics company

Egyptian e-commerce solutions provider FwRun has been acquired by Saudi Arabian last mile delivery and logistics firm Diggipacks as the latter looks to expand its presence in the Egyptian market.

Founded in 2019, FwRun provides fulfilment, delivery and warehousing services to e-commerce companies.

The startup provides storage and handling services, and has attracted a number of local merchants and international brands as customers due to the market need for the service.

The Riyadh-based Diggipacks, meanwhile, launched a few months after FwRun in early 2020, and provides storage and shipping services. The company provides high-quality technology to connect merchants with a huge number of warehouses across Saudi Arabia, as well as more than 30 shipping companies.

Diggipacks raised a US$400,000 pre-seed funding round in April, and has now acquired FwRun as it looks to expand into Egypt.