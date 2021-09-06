UCT GSB Solution Space, ayoba launch E-Track Programme for startups across Africa

Applications are now open for the upcoming E-Track Programme, which is designed to support startups from across Africa with scalable businesses and global potential.

The E-track Programme is a three-phase venture acceleration programme developed by the UCT GSB Solution Space in partnership with ayoba to support startups across the continent.

Phase one is the Venture Launch which focuses on validating the venture concept; phase two is aimed at accelerating the development of the validated venture; and in phase three the programme works on scaling ventures with the support of partners and investors.



The programme targets high-impact individuals, aspiring entrepreneurs, and experienced founders. Venture Launch is appropriate for participants that have, or want to develop, both for-profit and non-profit scale-ups. By the end of the Venture Launch course, teams will have developed, prototyped, and verified a novel product or service which can be developed further in the second phase of the E-Track Programme.

“ayoba’s vision is to provide a localised experience, supported by engaging services that are relevant to our users. The ayoba platform represents an opportunity for homegrown talent to develop applications that reflect local cultures and values and that address challenges in our markets, while benefiting the broader community. ayoba is delighted to partner with UCT GSB and the E-Track Programme to help support the entrepreneurial spirit and the scaling up of the teams’ solutions across the continent,” said Eero Tarjanne, head of business and ecosystem development at ayoba.

E-Track Programme is now accepting applications for the first phase, the online Venture Launch course, which is a prerequisite to be accepted into the next phases of the programme. More details can be found here, and applications are open here until September 27.