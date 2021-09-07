Enugu to host Nigeria’s latest StartupSouth conference

The Southeast Nigerian city of Enugu will host the sixth edition of the StartupSouth conference, the biggest startup and innovation-focused event in the South-South/South-East of Nigeria, in October.

StartupSouth attracts founders, investors, public officials and top technology brands from across the region and beyond, with this year’s event to take place in Enugu on October 28-29.

The event, which returns are a missed year due to COVID-19, is themed “Unlocking the Next 60 Million: 4IR, Gender Gaps & Human Capacity Development” and will be divided into plenary and breakout sessions covering six broad focus areas – Business, Technology, Lifestyle, Capacity Development, Early Stage Investing and Policy.

“As a comeback edition, we are leveraging technology to extend Enugu’s growing influence as a globally-recognised startup city and support startups there and across the region,” said Uche Aniche, convener of StartupSouth.