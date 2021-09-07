Moroccan fintech startup Lacaisse raises funding round to help it scale

Morocco-based startup Lacaisse, which offers a digital solution for the management of physical points of sale (POS), has raised an undisclosed amount of funding to help it scale.

Founded in 2016 by Said Belkhayat and Rim Benboubker, Lacaisse has established a base of more than 250 points of sale in the Casablanca catering market, and now hopes to expand.

It plans to do this having secured funding from WitaMax, a company founded by Southbridge A&I and the Axxam Family Office, with Lacaisse aiming to deploy across Morocco.

“During the COVID-19 period, we focused on developing a solution to help our physical customers switch to a delivery model, by launching an aggregation platform for restaurateurs,” said Benboubker.