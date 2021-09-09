Seedstars, FT launch emerging market startup impact challenge

The Financial Times has partnered with Seedstars to host the first FTxSDG Challenge, aimed at empowering promising, impact-driven startups and entrepreneurs with learning and funding opportunities.

The event will bring together early-stage startups from emerging markets and individual entrepreneurs to take part in the FTxSDG Challenge competition, with a focus on the UN SDGs, specifically the themes of gender equality, climate action, quality education, good jobs and economic growth, reduced inequalities, and good health and wellbeing.

A total of 150 participants will be invited to solve real business challenges and present innovative strategies. The event programme includes one-month’s access to the Investment Readiness Sessions by Seedstars, and a five-day event filled with workshops, masterclasses, talks, mentoring and networking hosted by FT and Seedstars experts.

Winning startups will be fast-tracked to the Seedstars Investments Fund and have the opportunity to secure up to US$500,000 in funding.

“Seedstars is very excited to launch the FTxSDG Challenge. Since 2013, our team has been organising the Seedstars World competition created to support and invest in impact-driven entrepreneurs from emerging markets. Working with Financial Times, we’re confident that this mission can be amplified together in the FTxSDG Challenge,” said Alisee De Tonnac, chief executive officer (CEO) of Seedstars.

Applications are open here until November 1.