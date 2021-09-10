Ghana’s Redbird passes 400 pharmacy mark, launches rewards programme in wake of funding round

Ghanaian e-health startup Redbird, which has developed a pharmacy-focused testing and electronic healthcare management system, has passed the 400 pharmacy mark and launched a new rewards programme since banking US$1.5 million in funding in March.

Launched in 2018, Redbird provides patients with easy access to their digital health records via five-minute tests available at community pharmacies. Its pharmacy platform is currently available at over 350 community pharmacies, and offers 10 rapid tests.

Results are saved to a user’s personal Redbird health record, which can be accessed by the patients via their app or at any partner pharmacy. The team also aims to provide doctors with access to these health records under patients’ consent, providing a more complete picture of a patient’s history.

The startup in March closed a US$1.5 million seed round with participation from Johnson & Johnson Foundation and Newtown Partners via the Imperial Venture Fund, which it said would be used to help it expand.

It is doing just that, with its network welcoming 49 new pharmacies in Q2 to top the 400 pharmacy mark for the first time. Redbird has also reached a total of 45,000 patients and seen over 150,000 tests logged into its system.

“With every month we get closer to our goal of never being more than five minutes from your nearest Redbird Pharmacy,” the startup said.

In April, meanwhile, the startup piloted a new feature on its pharmacy app, called Redcoins.

“Every time a pharmacy staff inputs test data into the system, they earn Coins, which can be redeemed for rewards from Redbird swag to airtime to lunch for the pharmacy,” the startup said.

“Our pilot was successful with increased engagement, especially at lower-volume pharmacies, and we launched the full programme in May. Since May, over three million coins have been earned by pharmacy staff.”

In addition, Redbird has also announced an agreement with mobile operator MTN to provide pharmacy customers and patients with free access to Redbird Apps.

“This is a great step forward in removing barriers to all patients accessing Redbird services having their results saved to their own personal health record and being able to share their health history no matter where they go in the healthcare system. And for our pharmacy customers on MTN, it’s one less thing to worry about managing during their busy day,” the startup said.