KeNIA, Villgro launch healthcare innovation programme

The Kenya National Innovation Agency (KeNIA) and Villgro Africa have opened a call for healthcare innovators with the potential to improve optimal health outcomes or make healthcare more, with the best solutions to be awarded cash prizes and access to other resources.

The Kenya Healthcare Innovation Programme awardees will be given the opportunity to participate in a bootcamp that includes business training to support commercially viable products and services. The training will also prepare startups for pitching to potential investors.

Financial awards, including incubation support, will be presented to the top three finalists during the Kenya Innovation Week pitch fest in December. Villgro Africa will provide US$10,000 – US$5,000 for first place, US$3,000 for first runner-up and US$2,000 for second runner-up, while other startup resource providers will be invited to add to the awards.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has showcased Kenyan innovation in the healthcare space. We have seen multiple ventilators developed, PPE manufacturing increased, and emergency response services operationalised. I am happy to lead this effort to reach out to innovative Kenyans who are solving healthcare problems in unique ways. Ideas, devices, equipment, services, software, apps… anything goes, as long as it solves a significant healthcare problem for Kenyans,” said Wambui Nyabero, chief technology officer at Villgro Africa.