Nigerian digital commerce startup OurPass raises $1m pre-seed round as it launches app

Nigerian digital commerce startup OurPass has announced a US$1 million pre-seed round as it launches its mobile app that provides an easy, fast and secure way to shop online.

OurPass offers one-click checkout technology for digital commerce in Africa, which enables consumers to shop quickly and efficiently, thereby reducing abandoned carts and increasing sales for merchants.

“OurPass is entirely consumer-facing and invests heavily in its users’ privacy and data security. We don’t act as the merchants’ customers database, we just try to inject consumers faster and easier than they ever have, thereby increasing sales,” said founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Samuel Chukwunonso Eze.

“Merchants, on the other hand, just need to sign up on our web platform, provide their KYC and install the OurPass checkout button for consumers to shop from them in one-click.”

The launch is funded by a US$1 million pre-seed round raised earlier this year, which was led by Tekedia Capital and also features angel investors from top Fortune 500 companies. This round will also help OurPass hire more talent and further develop its technology.

In addition, the company has acquired Storemia, an e-commerce solutions platform helping to take small businesses online by providing a faster and easier way for business owners to create online stores. The acquisition will help OurPass reach out to more small online businesses and shoppers.