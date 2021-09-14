East African legal-tech startups invited to apply for new incubation programme

Legal-tech startups in Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ethiopia and Burundi have been invited to apply for the Justice Innovation Circles incubation programme.

Run by HiiL, Justice Innovation Circles is an incubation programme curated for justice innovators who only have a minimal viable product or prototype and no real traction.

It is looking for early-stage innovative businesses in East Africa from Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ethiopia and Burundi that have a product, prototype or service solving a justice problem with few customers or users, and have the plans and ambition to get their product, service or prototype to the market and grow their users or customer base.

The programme offers startups one week of virtual training on customer discovery, minimum viable product, pitching and team management with field work, monthly coaching, access to the HiiL learning platform for self-driven learning, access to mentors and the HiiL global community, and a chance to win a grant of EUR1,000 (US$1,200).

Applications are open here until September 24.