SA’s FlexClub adds motorcycle subscriptions to its offering

South African startup FlexClub, a global vehicle subscription marketplace, has partnered with the sole distributor of Bajaj Auto in South Africa to offer motorcycle subscriptions to individuals and businesses in South Africa.

Formed in November 2018, FlexClub is a managed marketplace that simplifies investing in cars rented to people using gig platforms to earn a living. Essentially, it allows users to purchase vehicles which are then matched with Uber drivers who pay a weekly rental charge to the investor.

In 2019, the marketplace announced a partnership with Uber, offering commercial car subscriptions to the Uber community of drivers in South Africa and Mexico.

FlexClub raised US$5 million in equity and debt funding in March to help it scale, which it is now doing via its latest partnership, which means safe, reliable and highly economical motorcycles are now accessible and affordable for thousands of independent delivery drivers in South Africa.

Darren Venter, head of operations in South Africa at FlexClub, said the fuel-efficient 125cc Bajaj CT motorcycles were a compelling and economical transport option for independent couriers who contract for food and goods delivery companies like Uber Eats, Mr D, Bolt, OneCart, Checkers, Takealot and others.

“These platforms typically have stringent requirements for their drivers’ vehicles, which have to pass regular safety assessments to ensure that they are fit for purpose, and given the solid reputation of the Bajaj motorcycles, combined with the technology powering the FlexClub marketplace, we can provide delivery drivers with simple access to high-quality vehicles for uninterrupted earnings,” he said.

The Bajaj CT motorcycles are already available for subscription on the FlexClub marketplace in Johannesburg, and will soon be made available to customers in Durban and Cape Town.