Pricepally launches new mobile apps and website, expands operations to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

Launched in 2019, Pricepally is a digital food cooperative that enables families and businesses to buy food in bulk or share bulk food items with other shoppers at a discount. The food is sourced directly from farmers and wholesalers, making it cheaper and fresher than buying at retail outlets and local markets.

There are three significant challenges contributing to the fragmented food systems in Africa’s cities; The first is that many people are too far from existing food sources making access to quality farm-fresh food items more difficult and food wastage in farms and main markets persevering. The second is that transportation costs are often too high for merchants to be profitable, further driving up food costs, and lastly, but most significantly, African cities have too many middlemen between the farmer and the consumers, driving food prices higher amidst prevailing inflation.

Pricepally is solving these challenges by aggregating supply and demand through an organized system that links customers directly to farm-fresh food items using the Pricepally Mobile App and website. This system eliminates middlemen such that consumers can access food cheaper, while the farmers and wholesalers have constant uptake for their produce, reducing food wastage that occurs as a result of the lack of demand. Pricepally also brings food closer to consumers by organizing a logistic linkage that delivers food to consumers within 24 hours of the order across Lagos.

If the most successful startups in the food industry are using technology to enhance their offerings, why shouldn’t Africa, with its emerging markets, be doing the same? Determined to change these obstacles, Pricepally has come up with better solutions with its new tech features.

Over the past two years of operation, Pricepally has served thousands of households in Lagos and hundreds of businesses, we currently services over 700 households and over 100 businesses monthly with a double-digit month on month growth rate and an impressive 77% retention rate

Pricepally is expanding to Abuja in Q4 2021 and Port Harcourt in Q1 2022 to serve more families and businesses, this expansion isn’t only to increase our customer base but also to connect markets and improve supplies across cities we plan to serve.

Reviews pour in daily from customers about how Pricepally is making food accessible and available, particularly about the quality and quantity of food delivered compared to local retail markets. In June, Bimpe left glowing reviews about how Pricepally’s service gives ‘Real Value for Money’.

“I placed an order through the website yesterday and the items were delivered promptly today. I was blown away! The quantities are more than imagined, real value for money. To think that I just clicked on an ad with no intention of shopping, but you blew me away. This is one satisfied customer coming back to say thank you. I am definitely coming back.” – Tope

To service more families and expand operations to Nigeria’s capital cities, Abuja, Pricepally has launched a new website, Android and iOS Mobile App to support this.

Pricepally is VC-backed and will continue to strive to improve the food system and expand to more African cities.