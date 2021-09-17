Kenyan startup launches lockscreen-based advertising platform

Kenyan startup Teleeza has developed a mobile content aggregation and advertising platform that utilises a smartphone’s lockscreen.

Launched earlier this year, Teleeza allows users to easily and conveniently access customised content on their lockscreen, and has already onboarded over 55 local, regional and international publishers.

The startup has 30,000 users on the platform, and is growing steadily. Users are able to earn redeemable Teleeza points as part of its loyalty programme, which they can use on a marketplace built into the platform, called Teleeza World.

Teleeza’s co-founder James Kiruri said the startup, which monetises via advertising revenue and has just started commercialisation, was bootstrapped but will soon begin fundraising as it hopes to expand outside of Kenya.

“Teleeza is a mass market product so we will be looking at Ethiopia, the DRC and Nigeria next, based on population sizes,” he said.