Egyptian e-health startup Sotech raises $1m pre-seed funding round

Egyptian e-health and IoT solutions startup Sotech has raised US$1 million in pre-seed funding to scale into the rest of the MENA region.

Founded in 2020, Sotech specialises in smart IoT, trackable OOH advertising, and data gathering. The startup bridges the worlds of offline advertising with online campaigning, via an app that helps clinics understand the volume, flow, and demographic of its visitors.

Sotech has now raised a funding round led by Innlife investments and key corporate investor Al Raya Kuwaiti, which it plans to utilise by scaling its operations into 500 venues and expanding its market beyond Egypt, tapping into Mecca and Madina in Saudi Arabia initially.

The startup currently operates in the Cairo medical field with over 200 clinics, and is expanding by almost 60 more each month. Sotech offers a venue management system for hospitals and clinics that engages with the visitor as soon as they enter, and follows their entire journey through multiple display touchpoints.