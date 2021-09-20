Ethiopian construction-tech startup ConDigital raises pre-seed funding round

Ethiopian construction-tech startup ConDigital has raised a pre-seed funding round to help it cement its presence at home and expand into the wider East African region.

Launched in January of 2019, ConDigital digitises the process of construction project management for contractors, consultants and owners. Among the services it provides are data calculation, processing and reporting; schedule, resource and financial management; communication channels; centralised cloud file storage; and analytics.

ConDigital took on US$25,000 in funding from The Baobab Network after being accepted into its accelerator programme in 2019, and has now raised an undisclosed amount of seed funding. Led by an investor in the United States (US) and also including angel investors from East Africa, Europe and Asia, the round will help the startup cement its presence in Ethiopia and begin to expand across the East African region.

“We created ConDigital to serve real issues that have dire effects on our country and continent. Infrastructure is at the heart of the African renaissance; we envision that ConDigital will play a great role in making it efficient. We are happy and extremely lucky to receive support from investors whose years of expertise in SaaS and the African market are solid. Their insight and advisory will serve as a fuel for our growth. We are excited for the future,” said chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder Abel Gebreananya.