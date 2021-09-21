Back to School Financing Option In Nigeria

Imagine getting all the back-to-school bills cleared out today even if you don’t have a dime in your bank account as you read this? That’s the power of Page Financials’ back to school financing.

It’s a win-win, you get up to N5 million in loan today, pay the school fees and all other expenses, the children are happy, you have peace of mind, and you enjoy convenient repayment structure for a period up to 12 months.

You see, education is no longer just nice to have for children, in fact, basic education is a fundamental human right. This right has been universally recognized since the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948 and has since been enshrined in various international conventions, national constitutions, and development plans.

This underscores the importance of not just any education but quality education, which has driven many parents to aspire and enrolled their children in the best schools in town.

However, the cost of getting quality education in Nigeria is not cheap and has continued to be on the rise – as is every other thing due to the inflation and sky-high foreign exchange.

As a parent that wants the best education for your children, how do you cope with the rising cost of education and other household essentials?

Having a flexible financing option that won’t demand you breaking your savings always – if any, or running to family and friends – who also have their own problems, would be a no brainer, agree?

How Page Finances Your Back To School Bills

When seeking out a loan of any fashion; whether for car, vacation, rent, home makeover, or school fees, convenience, transparency and accountability are top on your mind as things to look out for.

Page has successfully built these important pointers as cultures into all their products as you interreact with them across board, so you can get the funding you need with peace of mind.

Page offers personal loans of up to N5 million to employees in the private or public sector. You can access this loan today if you qualify and the funds would be disbursed to you as early as today.

Steps To Getting Page Back to School Loan

Now that you know that Page can help, how do you access the back-to-school and other financing facilities?

Step 1: Get the Requirements Ready

Understanding and having the loan requirements handy when will make the process faster for you. If you do not know and prepare the required files beforehand, very simple items can delay you from getting the money as fast as you need it.

The requirements

1) You earn a monthly salary (minimum 150k monthly)

2) You have up to 6-months’ salary account statement

3) You live/work in Lagos or Ibadan (bankers nationwide can apply)

4) You have a work ID from where you work or evidence of employment or promotion

5) You have a BVN that is actively connected to your working mobile number

Some of the items above will be retrieved automatically when you begin the application, it usually takes customers less than 3 minutes to complete the application if they have the requirements ready.

Step 2: Apply Online

To begin your back-to-school loan application, simply click here to visit the website and fill the application form. The application process is in stages, at each stage, you’ll supply relevant information that helps make a decision to approve your loan.

You can upload all the documents online while filling the form so you do not have to worry about carrying files from one office(er) to another.

Step 3: Get Notified of Application Status

After you have successfully completed your application, you have really done the hard part. As simple as this looks, it is that simple.

If you have provided all the relevant requirements and you qualify for the loan, Page Financials will review and approve your application and send an offer to your email.

The email will contain your approval status and how to proceed.

If your request has been approved, the offer will be stated on the offer letter which is attached to the email.

The offer letter contains the amount you were approved for, your monthly repayments, and other terms and conditions.

You will be required to either sign and scan back the offer letter, or simply reply the email and accept the offer.

And, that’s it.

Step 4: Withdraw Funds and Settle the Bills

Once your loan is approved, the money will be disbursed into your Page account, from where you can begin to pay your bills directly from your page account using the Page mobile app at ZERO charge or using the USSD code (*258*3#).

Or, you can transfer the money to your commercial bank account where you can sort your bills out from.

Conclusion

One of the fascinating things about transacting with Page is that after your loan is disbursed, transfer charges are FREE. You can send money to your other bank accounts or to friends and relatives or even business partners and colleagues, and you will not pay any charges on the transfers.

Also, customer service is available 24/7 to provide any assistance you may need as regards to getting a loan or accessing any other products Page offers.

Now you know that you can get your children back to school with a quick loan of up to N5 Million from Page in a day, so money is no longer an excuse.

Like to apply now? Visit www.pagefinancials.com to apply or call 017007243 to learn more and get started.