Nigerian startups can pitch for share of $30k pre-seed equity pool at StartupSouth event

Nigerian startups have been invited to apply to pitch for share of a US$30,000 pre-seed equity funding pool provided by SSE Angel Network at the upcoming StartupSouth event.

Disrupt Africa reported earlier this month the Southeast Nigerian city of Enugu will host the sixth edition of the StartupSouth conference, the biggest startup and innovation-focused event in the South-South/South-East of Nigeria, in October.

StartupSouth attracts founders, investors, public officials and top technology brands from across the region and beyond, with this year’s event to take place in Enugu on October 28-29.

The event has partnered with SSE Angel Network to run a startup bootcamp programme, which will see selected teams undergo two weeks of tailored capacity development, through which they will receive support in revalidating business models and preparing for pitching. The top five teams will compete for a share of up to US$30,000 in equity made available by SSE Angel Network.

Applications are open here until September 30.