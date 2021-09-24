Ed-tech startup eLearn Africa develops platform to deliver free courses to university students

Ed-tech startup eLearn Africa has partnered the Association of African Universities (AAU) to design, build and deploy learning management systems across the continent, giving university students access to free online courses.

Launched in 2016, eLearnAfrica is an online marketplace for education that aims to simplify the process of finding and enrolling for online courses, degrees and professional certifications from universities across the world.

Its web portal connects users of all educational levels to trusted third-party and collaboratively created content, delivering tailored recommendations to users. The startup has partnered with online course providers to make available courses from some of the best universities in the world.

The partnership with the AAU will make “AAU-eLearnAfricaLMS” educational content available through a website and app. The objective of the platform is to support the efforts of universities in Africa through the provision of free e-learning tools to make online education accessible, while generating income for universities, institutions, and schools. A total of 400 universities and 20 million students across Africa are expected to benefit.

Since its launch two months ago, the AAU-eLearnAfricaLMS has successfully onboarded 40 universities.