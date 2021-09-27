Moroccan e-health startup DataPathology raises $223k funding

Moroccan e-heath startup DataPathology has raised MAD2 million (US$$223,000) to help it transform the pathological diagnosis system and improve services provided to practitioners and patients.

Founded in 2020 by Hicham El Attar and Mohammed El Khannoussi, DataPathology fights shortage and delays of diagnosis of cancer patients in rural areas, providing healthcare practitioners with a complete solution to help them deliver a quality pathological diagnosis, quickly and efficiently.

The startup is now planning to scale that solution across Morocco and Africa with the help of funding from investment company Witamax, founded by Southbridge A&I and Axxam Family Office. The MAD2 million will help it deploy to new sites, expand its team and ultimately become a key e-health player on the continent.