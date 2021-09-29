Remitano creates a new competition to Rewards Users Holding Bitcoin and Ethereum

Are you a crypto enthusiast, day trader, or crypto whale? Are you interested in holding bitcoin and ethereum while also earning free USDT? Then this is an amazing opportunity for you! Leading global P2P crypto exchange platform, Remitano has recently launched a tournament tagged “Tournament of Diamond Hands”.

People are often scared to hold bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies because of price fluctuations. So, the question is – what if you can keep accumulating bitcoin or ethereum and get compensated for any loss you incur? Well, that is what the tournament of diamond hands is all about. Remitano is using this unique competition to reward the true bitcoin and ethereum holders.

Who is this Tournament for?

Diamond Hands refers to investors who are willing to buy and HODL coins that they believe will generate future profits regardless of short-term price swings The Tournament of Diamond Hands is aimed at compensating users who buy and HODL bitcoin and ethereum. Whether the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum rise or fall in September, the Tournament of diamond hands will make sure users stay in profit by compensating the top losers with up to $5000 in USDT.

The tournament is completely inclusive for all crypto enthusiasts. Anyone can join the Tournament of champions including:

Crypto newbies willing to learn how to buy bitcoin and ethereum

Daily crypto traders that trade BTC and ETH

Crypto whales that move huge volumes of BTC and ETH

Crypto HODLers that don’t care about the short term fluctuation of crypto prices

Note: The game is only available for users that have an account on Remitano. So to participate in the competition, visit Remitano to create an account to stand a chance of winning up to 5000 dollars.

Ready to see the benefits of joining the Tournament? Let’s dive in!

The Tournament of Diamond hands gives many investors the chance to take calculated risks, and also open their eyes to new opportunities. If you are into crypto and don’t take advantage of this money-making tournament, you are leaving $5000 on the table.

How to play the game

Participating in the tournament is simple. Buy $500 or more BTC or ETH in September 2021 via Remitano P2P or Remitano Swap to participate in the tournament.

The top 3 users with the most total losses per pool will be selected as winners. Results will be summarized by the end of September 30, 2021, and announced at the earliest after that.

How to participate in 3 simple steps

Read more about the competition in the official announcement and register .

Buy Bitcoin or Ethereum at any time in September 2021 via Remitano P2P or Swap feature.

Track your profit or loss.

How to track your profit or loss

After making a ‘buy’ transaction, you need to track it so that Remitano will calculate it automatically.

To track your profit or loss follow these simple steps:

Go to “Dashboard” -> “P2P Exchange” Select the tab “Completed Trades” and tick “Follow” Then go to the “Following” tab to see the profit and loss. Your profit and loss will be automatically calculated in real-time by the system.

Remitano will also use this result to determine the winners – Traders with the most losses.

What do you stand to win?

Remitano is giving out up to 5,000 USDT to participants of the The Tournament of Diamond Hands. This reward will be shared among the top 9 participants with the highest losses in the month of September.

The tournament is divided into three pools. Participants can fall into any of the winning pools depending on the total buying volume specified in each pool. Total buying volume is equivalent to the total volume of BTC or ETH transactions in September 2021 combined.

Silver Pool: Total buying volume is from $500 (or 500 USDT) to $800 (or 800 USDT)

Golden Pool: Total buying volume is between $800 (or 800 USDT) to $1,000 (or 1,000 USDT)

Diamond Pool: Total buying volume is over $1,000 (or 1,000 USDT)

The tournament of diamond hands aims to eliminate users’ fear of price volatility so that they can keep investing more crypto for the long term.

So, what are you waiting for? Log on to Remitano to buy bitcoin or ethereum and take part in the Tournament of Diamond Hands to claim your free USDT.

You can also earn more with the ongoing Simple Mining Game on Remitano and you can earn up to $600 for mining free coins. Remitano recently launched its official coin, RENEC, which can be mined for free using your mobile phone. In addition to mining for free, top miners with the highest number of RENEC will be rewarded with the ultimate prize of $600.

About Remitano

Remitano is an online platform that provides an escrowed P2P crypto marketplace. Its purpose is to offer a robust, quality trading experience to all users as a fast-moving marketplace. With necessary safety standards in place, buyers and sellers can come together, store, trade, and withdraw assets, thus avoiding issues common to other crypto exchanges.

Launched in 2014, Remitano is a global cryptocurrency exchange serving international markets, such as Malaysia, China, Nigeria, Vietnam, Australia, Cambodia, and Indonesia.

