SA startups invited to apply for mLab accelerator programme

mLab Southern Africa has opened applications for its StartUp Accelerator, offering selected companies access to mentorship, business clinics and grant seed funding.

The mLab StartUp Accelerator 2021 is open to startups based in Gauteng, Limpopo and the Northern Cape, and will provide 15 businesses with a range of support mechanisms for a period of six months.

It leverages on the tech talent nurtured within mLab’s CodeTribe Academy whilst providing growth opportunities through other enterprise development initiatives that mLab offers in partnership with other stakeholders.

Applications are open here until October 4.