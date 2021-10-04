9th Angel Fair Africa set for Mauritius in November

The ninth edition of the Angel Fair Africa event will take place in Mauritius in November, with Dr James Mwangi and Esther Dyson as keynote speakers.

The annual Angel Fair Africa is an event that brings together accelerators, incubators and emerging businesses from across the African continent and investors to do deals.

This year’s edition takes place in Port Louis, Mauritius on November 25-26, with Dr James Mwangi, MD and CEO of Equity Group Holdings, and angel investor Esther Dyson, executive founder of Wellville, named as keynote speakers.

The event, which has previously been held in Johannesburg, Lagos, Accra, Nairobi, Abidjan, Maputo and Dar es Salaam, took place virtually last year, resulting in about US$23 million worth of deals and one exit.