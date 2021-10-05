Kenyan agri-tech startups invited to apply for O-Farms accelerator

Kenyan agri-tech startups have been invited to apply for the O-Farms accelerator programme, which is focused on circular agribusiness with the goal of making circularity a mainstream approach for improved rural livelihoods and sustainability.

Funded by the IKEA Foundation, O-Farms is led by Bopinc and Village Capital and is focused on accelerating the next generation of innovative circular agribusinesses in Kenya and Ethiopia.

Agri-circularity creates a more sustainable food system that drives innovation through developing innovative business models that reduce agricultural losses thereby creating new economic opportunities and jobs in the region.

In Kenya, E4Impact Accelerator will implement the programme, with 12 enterprises to be selected to join the first cohort. Selected startups will gain access to a customised training program on agri-circularity business, technical assistance, coaching and mentorship, networking and peer learning.

At the end of the programme, two companies will be chosen by their peers to receive seed grants of up to EUR50,000 (US$58,000).

Applications are open here until October 10.