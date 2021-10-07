Ghanaian startup launches football talent identification platform

Ghanaian startup Kaazi has launched the public beta of its football talent identification and recruitment platform, which will be available to all football players in Africa.

Founded in July by Nana Yaw Oppong-Mensah, a former football player, coach and scout, Kaazi is a web-based platform that allows football players to build their own profiles by adding videos and match highlights to showcase their talent directly to scouts and professional football clubs.

Scouts and professional football clubs can use the app to search for talents and organise football trial matches. The service has just been released in public beta and is currently free for all players and recruiters.

“Kaazi is here to give visibility and provide a safe platform where African football players can showcase their talents. Africa is the go-to market for talents, we want to build a strong community to empower these players,” Oppong-Mensah told Disrupt Africa.

Oppong-Mensah built Kaazi after realising that millions of football players in Africa lacked visibility and the right network to connect to genuine scouts and football clubs. At the same time scouts and football clubs struggled to access players. Kaazi addresses both challenges.