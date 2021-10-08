Applications open for 3rd Google Startup Accelerator: Middle East and North Africa

Google has opened applications for the third edition of its Startups Accelerator: Middle East and North Africa programme, which offers startups access to mentorship and support from Google experts.

The three-month digital programme, which kicks off in January of next year, is targeting seed to Series A tech startups. Twelve companies just graduated from the second edition of the programme, including four from Egypt (ElCoach, FreshSource, Hekouky, Zammit) and one from Morocco (MyTindy).

“It’s always an honour to witness the level of passion and confidence the startups have as they work towards making their dreams a reality,” said Salim Abid, Google’s regional lead of developer ecosystem in MENA, about the 12 graduating companies.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how they continue to use technology to solve challenges in their communities and, most importantly, their sustainable growth in the tech ecosystem.”

When considering applicants for the third edition, Google will consider the problem the startup is trying to solve, how it creates value for users, and how it addresses a real challenge for the startup’s home city, country or the MENA region broadly. It also looks at whether the startup aims to use AI/ML technology in the product.

Participating startups receive mentorship on both technical and business challenges as well as workshops covering machine learning technologies, product design/UX, customer acquisition, and leadership development. They will also have access to one-on-one coaching by Google experts and other stakeholders, to help them pitch to investors after the programme ends.

Applications close on October 14.