16 startups named finalists for 2021 VC4A Venture Showcase

Sixteen seed and Series A level African tech startups have been named finalists for the 2021 VC4A Venture Showcase, which will see them pitching to potential funders at the Africa Early Stage Investor Summit next month.

Since 2017, the VC4A Venture Showcase has helped startup founders showcase their businesses to investors during the Africa Early Stage Investor Summit, a signature industry event organised by VC4A and the African Business Angels Network (ABAN).

This year’s event will take place on November 4-5, and will feature the showcase, which will be divided into two tracks – seed and Series A.

The seed startups, seeking funding rounds that range between US$400,000 and US$8 million, are Mozambique-based logistics startup Appload, Kenyan loyalty app CashBackApp, Kenyan fintech FlexPay, Ivory Coast-based transport Moja Ride, Nigerian freight management platform OnePort, Madagascan ed-tech service Sayna, Egyptian logistics startup ShipBlu, and Ghanaian fintech Waya.

The Series A startups, which are aiming to raise between US$1.5 million and US$10 million, are Botswana-based insurtech startup Alpha Direct, Kenyan ed-tech platform Arifu, Moroccan e-commerce app Chari, Ivory Coast-based payment aggregator Cinetpay, Moroccan logistics service CloudFret, Egyptian B2B super app Fatura, Egyptian e-health startup Rology, and Nigerian digital identity service Youverify.

Over the next six weeks, the selected startups will participate in a virtual investor readiness programme, including workshops by renowned African VC investors, office hours with domain experts, guest speaker sessions, and opportunities to interact with and learn from mentors, peers, and partners. They will also be linked to top VC investors for one-on-one mentorship.